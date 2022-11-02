Products
Inspod
Ranked #9 for today
Inspod
Discover new ideas from your daily streaming
Inspod is an online service for you to quickly capture ideas while streaming podcasts and YouTube videos. With Inspod, you can discover ideas, highlight inspiring moments, take timestamped notes, and share insights with your networks!
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Notes
+1 by
Inspod
Emma
About this launch
Inspod
Discover new ideas from your daily streaming
0
reviews
122
followers
Follow for updates
Inspod by
Inspod
was hunted by
Vlad Shvets
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Notes
. Made by
phh
,
Jie
,
Dennis Li
,
Kenny Su
,
Orchid Hayashi
,
Emily Lin
,
Afra Chen
,
Clare
,
張宇涵
,
鄭偉城
and
Barry
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
Inspod
is not rated yet. This is Inspod's first launch.
Upvotes
85
Comments
5
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#57
