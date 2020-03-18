Inspired Virtual Gatherings

Discussion
Chrys Bader
Maker
Hi all, At Ikaria, our mission is to help people feel more connected through technology. Once we saw all the amazing virtual events being thrown by people all over the world, we thought we could help by collecting them all in one place to make them easier to discover in this time of social distancing.
Love the diversity of these events. Yoga, ecstatic dance, poetry lunch, etc.
Love this idea! congrats
