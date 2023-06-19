Products
This is the latest launch from Inspirar
See Inspirar’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Inspirar Employee Recognitions in Slack
Inspirar Employee Recognitions in Slack

Boost A Remote Team Morale Through Employee Recognitions

Free Options
Embed
Foster a positive team environment by offering employees an easy way to publicly recognize each other for a job well done.
Launched in
Productivity
 by
Inspirar
About this launch
4reviews
13
followers
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Productivity. Made by
Luis Vallejo
,
Hernando Scheidl
,
Dave Schneider
,
Mauricio Grijalba · GRIJOS
and
Evgen Schastnyy
. Featured on June 20th, 2023.
Inspirar
is rated 5/5 by 4 users. It first launched on February 18th, 2022.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-