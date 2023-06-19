Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Inspirar
See Inspirar’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Inspirar Employee Recognitions in Slack
Inspirar Employee Recognitions in Slack
Boost A Remote Team Morale Through Employee Recognitions
Visit
Upvote 13
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Foster a positive team environment by offering employees an easy way to publicly recognize each other for a job well done.
Launched in
Productivity
by
Inspirar
html.to.design 2.0
Ad
Convert any website into fully editable Figma designs
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Inspirar
Employee engagement app to retain your top employees
4
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Inspirar Employee Recognitions in Slack by
Inspirar
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
. Made by
Luis Vallejo
,
Hernando Scheidl
,
Dave Schneider
,
Mauricio Grijalba · GRIJOS
and
Evgen Schastnyy
. Featured on June 20th, 2023.
Inspirar
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on February 18th, 2022.
Upvotes
13
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report