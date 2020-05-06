InspectCompany.com

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Mariano Pardo
Maker
Pro
Hi everyone! I am an Elite Popular Investor on eToro, one of my responsibilities consist in continuously researching new companies and finding new investment opportunities. In order to simplify this process, I built InspectCompany. This app provides statistics and automated analysis for companies and smart filtering and sorting for discovering new opportunities. I hope the app is useful for any investor, professional or enthusiast. Let me know your thoughts 🙏 Mariano. eToro profile: https://marianopardo.com
UpvoteShare