Emile Ferreira
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! Did you know that 53% of buyers are more likely to buy from a business they can message (Facebook Nielsen Report, 2016)? However, providing a live-chat marketing and support service is costly, time-consuming and often leaves prospective clients frustrated. With AI, there's a better solution. InsiteBot is website chatbot that's always working, so you can focus on running your business, and as easy to train as editing a spreadsheet. It provides instant answers to your customer's questions, while gathering insights for your business and boosting leads. These real-time answers could be the difference between gaining or loosing a customer. By knowing what your customers want, you can tweak your marketing and even your offering to suit them better. InsiteBot uses artificial intelligence to interpret your users' questions, and give the most relevant answer in your brand's voice. More than just a chatbot; context-aware interactions guide your user's onboarding and keep them engaged at every stage of the customer journey. What's more, you have the option to further extend InsiteBot's capabilities by adding HTML, CSS or JavaScript code to answers. That means in-chat action buttons, voice messages, embedded YouTube videos and more. Installation takes 5 minutes; paste one line of HTML code into your website, or simply install our WordPress plugin. Gain valuable insight into the needs of your customers by joining us on our quest to automate customer conversion.
Beautifully simple to install. Easy to train, using the spreadsheet with my free Google account. No coding skill needed. How? Anticipate the questions that website visitors are likely to ask and write these questions in one column. Then write the answers in the next column. Your answers can even include video, sound, photos and maps. I included at Google map, no problem.
