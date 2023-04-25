Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Insights Copilot by YouScan

Insights Copilot by YouScan

The first social listening assistant powered by ChatGPT

Free Options
Embed
Effortlessly gain insights from millions of online conversations and streamline your social analytics efforts. YouScan, the leading social media listening platform, presents Insights Copilot, the first social listening assistant powered by ChatGPT.
Launched in
Social Media
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Insights Copilot by YouScan
About this launch
0
reviews
40
followers
was hunted by
Alina Hura
in Social Media, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Alina Hura
. Featured on April 25th, 2023.
Upvotes
40
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-