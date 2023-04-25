Products
Home
→
Product
→
Insights Copilot by YouScan
Insights Copilot by YouScan
The first social listening assistant powered by ChatGPT
Effortlessly gain insights from millions of online conversations and streamline your social analytics efforts. YouScan, the leading social media listening platform, presents Insights Copilot, the first social listening assistant powered by ChatGPT.
Launched in
Social Media
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
About this launch
0
reviews
40
followers
was hunted by
Alina Hura
in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Alina Hura
. Featured on April 25th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Insights Copilot by YouScan's first launch.
Upvotes
40
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
