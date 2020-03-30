Insights by Octane AI

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ben Parr
Maker
Hey all! Ben from Octane AI here (you might recognize me from my Mashable days). Insights is a new product with a very simple goal: help ecommerce entrepreneurs everywhere, especially those in the Shopify ecosystem. To that end, we are launching Insights with a couple of key features: - A deep collection of 200+ screenshots of the home pages of top Shopify and Shopify Plus stores, to give inspiration for the online store owners out there. - A collection of useful resources for ecommerce professionals, including podcasts to listen to and communities to join - Community events to connect ecommerce professionals together during this pandemic. We are starting with a weekly yoga class taught by a live instructor on Tuesdays and an Icebreaker Video Happy Hour on Thursday, but will add more events over time! Best of all, we used Shopify's software to put this all together. Definitely let us know what you think!
UpvoteShare