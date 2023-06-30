Products
Insight7 2.0
Unlock product insights from customer conversations
Insight7 unlocks product insights from customer conversations
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
by
Insight7
The makers of Insight7 2.0
About this launch
Insight7
Unlock product insights from customer conversations
12
reviews
555
followers
Insight7 2.0 by
Insight7
was hunted by
Gloria
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Gloria
,
Odun Odubanjo
,
Ehizojie Ihayere
and
Triumph Urias
. Featured on July 25th, 2023.
Insight7
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 12 users. It first launched on January 25th, 2023.
Upvotes
21
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
