Insense Stories Video Editor

Edit any video to fit Instagram/Snapchat stories for free

#2 Product of the DayToday

Stories Video Editor is a simple tool to help you optimize your video for social stores.

Why Influencers Need Talent To SucceedThe year 2008: Facebook has been active for four years, Twitter for two, and the number of bloggers is at an all-time high. Seeing an opportunity for social media stars in a predominantly model-saturated market, it's also the same year that my client, modeling agency Next Management, signs its first influencer recruit.
ForbesGil Eyal
Why Vertical Video is Crucial for Your Brand on Social | Insense4 benefits of vertical video publishing | 4 min read | Insense - creative platform for custom content creation and paid amplification with professional and influential creators
Insense

Arseniy
James Mcnally
Bulat Lambaev
Helpful
  • Ivan Tulinov
    Ivan TulinovContent Director, Publicis Media Russia
    Pros: 

    As simple as it could be for instant (conceptual) value!

    Cons: 

    UX could be better on a mobile device )

    Hope to see templates, UI elements like chat overlays, eye-catching transition effects (e.g. Supa.ru execution), as well as an opportunity to sync two & more landscape videos in one vertical on the go!

    Ivan Tulinov has used this product for one day.
  • Daria Semonenko
    Daria SemonenkoMum
    Pros: 

    Very useful!

    Cons: 

    No cons

    I think it will be on top

    Daria Semonenko has used this product for one day.
Danil Saliukov
Danil Saliukov
Anton Salyukov
Anton Salyukov
Dmitriy Dubovik
Dmitriy Dubovik
Alexander Tvar
Alexander Tvar
Dmitriy DubovikMaker@dmitriy_dubovik · CMO at https://insense.pro/
Hi all! Have you tried uploading a longer or landscape format video to IG or Snap stories? Then you feel our pain. We got tired of videos being cut off and cropped awkwardly, so we created a super simple tool to fit or crop your videos to the exact right dimensions. Plus, you can send your newly edited video to Facebook Ads manager to run official ads with just one click. We build this tool for our personal use, but want to share it with the community. So it's free: no watermarks, no trials, just free!
Zhouchen TangPro@zhouchen_tang · TRILIGHT on Kickstarter
i like video editing. very good product! keep it up!
Dmitriy DubovikMaker@dmitriy_dubovik · CMO at https://insense.pro/
@zhouchen_tang thank you! Please let us know if you have any insights on how we can make the editor better.
MJ AmartaivanPro@mendorshikh · Co-Founder and CEO of erxes Inc
Really easy to use and time saving! simple & easy peasy lemon squeezy 🍋
Dmitriy DubovikMaker@dmitriy_dubovik · CMO at https://insense.pro/
@mendorshikh great tagline for our landing page! Уasy peasy lemon squeezy - will keep it that way ;)
Денис Рябов@new_user_2f074baa02 · Frontend developer
It already saved my time this morning. Sometimes the most simple tools are truly the most useful
Dmitriy DubovikMaker@dmitriy_dubovik · CMO at https://insense.pro/
@new_user_2f074baa02 Thank you, Denis. Enjoy and let us know if you have any feedback.
Виктория Коршунова
Виктория Коршунова@victoria_bykanova · Hi! I am jinior smm specialist
Sweet! Really simple and easy to use. I just didn't get the last part with integration with Facebook and Snapchat ads. What's that?
Dmitriy DubovikMaker@dmitriy_dubovik · CMO at https://insense.pro/
@victoria_bykanova Good point. This is the feature that Insense current clients love the most. Since you've been rendering your video to fit the Instagram/Snapchat dimensions you can save your time and send it to your Ads manager with a push of a button. Simply create a new ad and add your video from the library - it's already there!
