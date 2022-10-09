Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Insects API
Ranked #11 for today
Insects API
A JSON API for insects
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Explore the data set of 40511 insects on bugguide.net! At present, the API only delivers the common name, genus, species, family, order and bugguide.net URL information.
Launched in
API
,
GitHub
,
Nature
by
Insects API
Secureframe Questionnaires
Ad
Respond to security questionnaires and RFPs fast with AI
About this launch
Insects API
A JSON REST API for Insects
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Insects API by
Insects API
was hunted by
Verfasor
in
API
,
GitHub
,
Nature
. Made by
Verfasor
. Featured on October 10th, 2022.
Insects API
is not rated yet. This is Insects API's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#11
Report