Areeb Akhter
Maker
Making Scheduling Easier
🎈
Hi Product Hunters 👋 – I’m Areeb, co-founder of InScheduler We’re excited to bring you InScheduler! We started InScheduler to help salons and barbershops schedule clients and manage their staff in the easiest and most reliable way during a time where scheduling became a necessity (the covid reality). What is InScheduler? InScheduler is a customizable embeddable widget that helps customers book directly from salons, barbershops, and spas websites. The InScheduler Benefit: 1. Book directly from your website with a customizable user-friendly widget 2. Take bookings 24/7 without needing a receptionist 3. Prevent no shows by providing customer’s timely notifications 4. Maintain social distancing during COVID-19 And much more! InScheduler is just getting started, stay tuned to see what else we have in store! To sign up for our free trial, visit https://inscheduler.com We’d love to get feedback and are happy to answer any questions!
