Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
InSave
Ranked #9 for today
InSave
Chrome extension button to download instagram images
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
InSave is a chrome extension that adds a button to Instagram posts that allows downloading Instagram images in one click
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
by
InSave
Convolo.AI Power Dialer
Ad
B2B Power Dialer To 10X Results From Your Sales Reps
About this launch
InSave
Chrome extension button to download instagram images
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
InSave by
InSave
was hunted by
Yurii Postevka
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Yurii Postevka
. Featured on September 10th, 2022.
InSave
is not rated yet. This is InSave's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#155
Report