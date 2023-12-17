Products
iNRI
iNRI
Wealthfront for 32M Indian expats
Investing in India from abroad is hard because of paperwork and complex compliance guidelines. iNRI makes India investing easy for Indian expats / NRIs with fast onboarding, curated portfolios, and taxation and repatriation support.
Launched in
News
Fintech
Investing
by
Inri
Inri
Wealthfront for Indian expats
iNRI by
Inri
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
News
,
Fintech
,
Investing
. Made by
Nishad Shah
and
Hemant Gangolia
. Featured on December 19th, 2023.
Inri
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on March 27th, 2023.
