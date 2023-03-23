Products
Inri

Inri

Wealthfront for Indian expats

Investing in India from abroad is hard because of paperwork, complex tax and repatriation guidelines. Inri is a curated investment platform, dedicated to Indian expats / NRIs, to help diversify capital to India, with easy taxation and repatriation.
Launched in News, Fintech, Investing by
Inri
About this launch
Inri by
Inri
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in News, Fintech, Investing. Made by
Nishad Shah
and
Hemant Gangolia
. Featured on March 27th, 2023.
Inri
is not rated yet. This is Inri's first launch.
