Inri
Inri
Wealthfront for Indian expats
Investing in India from abroad is hard because of paperwork, complex tax and repatriation guidelines. Inri is a curated investment platform, dedicated to Indian expats / NRIs, to help diversify capital to India, with easy taxation and repatriation.
Launched in
News
,
Fintech
,
Investing
by
Inri
About this launch
Inri
Wealthfront for Indian expats
Inri by
Inri
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
News
,
Fintech
,
Investing
. Made by
Nishad Shah
and
Hemant Gangolia
. Featured on March 27th, 2023.
Inri
is not rated yet. This is Inri's first launch.
