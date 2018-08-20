Inokyo is a cashierless autonomous retail store. Cameras track what you grab from the shelves, and with a single QR scan of the Inokyo app on your way in and out of the store, you’re charged for your items.
Nick AbouzeidHunterHiring@nickabouzeid · Words at Product Hunt ✌️
Amazon is circling with fully-AI grocery stores. Wonder how inokyo fits in with that.
George Shapter@georgeshapter · Product & UX Director @ Papier.com
Inokyo. As in, "I no queue?"
