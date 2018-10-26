Innovation Posters
Spice up your office with these innovation posters!
#2 Product of the DayToday
Our innovation posters have already spiced up thousands of offices worldwide. Download this free pack - containing 10 new, freshly baked, straight-to-the-point posters.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Igityan Hayarpy@igityan_hayarpy · Would you like to know my headline?
Like it
Upvote Share·
🌟
Shreyaa Ratra@shreyaa_ratra · Making B2B sales easy via EasyLeadz.com
@nickdemey , Posters are so beautiful. BTW, I was going through your website and saw list of things you offer to corporates. Do you do outbound sales for this ? Few thoughts : a) Reach out to funded startups. They will be interested in Lean Start-up Programs and few other programs b) Reach out to companies hiring for employee engagement. Since they are hiring for employee engagement, it means they are willing to spend money on company's culture.
Upvote Share·
🔥
Ayush Chandra@ayush_chandra · Research Intern & Tech Evangelist
Great job!!😊 Will check it out
Upvote Share·