InnerTrends
Solve growth challenges without being a data scientist
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeré
Hunter
B2B SaaS Consultant
Do you easily get lost all of the noise of your product data like I do? I’m not sure about you but I don’t have the skillsets or time to juggle events, metrics, segments, cohorts, filters, dimensions and visualizations; just to find an insight within my product analytics tool. On top of that I have to make sure I am collecting right data and it’s cleaned and validated enough to make growth decisions. This is why I recommend InnerTrends. It’s the only product analytics + data science tool for software companies that helps solve your biggest growth challenge and algorithmically finds and validates new growth opportunities without having to be a data science expert!
