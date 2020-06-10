Discussion
Today is an exciting day for me and my team as we’re launching Innersource, the app that is called to improve your quality of life. Right now we are eagerly looking for feedback on what is lacking for you so that Innersource could fill this gap and be helpful. 🙏 In the middle of the world crisis, we saw a need for a tool that would help find support within as well as increase the quality of life. There are dozens of mindfulness apps, but we couldn’t find the one that would have it all. So we decided to ask what people needed the most and create it. We’ve already run the beta tests and collected the first feedback. Here’s what the first official version of Innersource consists of: ✌️Happiness Test. Get a snapshot of your current emotional state. Make a few minutes to measure your happiness by answering 20 psychological questions. ✌️Gratitude Journal. Learn to appreciate life more, note the tiniest things that make you happy. Gratitude is the simplest way to happiness. ✌️Mandala Rituals. Diversify the self-exploration process with mandala coloring ritual. Reduce stress and reach a brand new level of clarity. ✌️Daily Motivation and Challenges. Start your day with inspiring quotes and suggestions of what might make today a special day for you. ✌️Questions of the day. Reflect on your life and get to know yourself better with daily cognitive questions. ✌️Daily Story. Leave your highs and your lows in a digital journal to build a space for creativity. Collect precious memories, make quick pre-sleep notes, and add a memorable photo. Our Kyiv-based team of young and motivated men and women are striving to create the app that you and us will enjoy, use, and attribute a higher level of happiness. We want this journey to be as interactive and entertaining as possible. That’s why the basic version and main self-exploration tools will remain free for all who seek happiness and strive for inner balance. Additional features are available for $0.99/week. After running the first round of beta testing we’ve come up with future updates and upcoming features. Here they are: ✌️Personalized statistics to keep the track of happiness progress and daily mood; ✌️Additional color themes to make your s experience more pleasant; ✌️Long-awaited multi-choice for daily activities + custom activity; ✌️Relaxing music to meditate and calm while coloring mandala, writing a daily story or making a gratitude list; ✌️Numerology. What do numbers say about your life path? Can they really predefine your destiny? ✌️Affirmations. Powerful and simple statements to inspire a positive mindset and replace negative thoughts with positive ones. As Innersource is designed to be the app that has it all in one place, we would greatly appreciate your feedback: What do you think is lacking? What are you enjoying the most? How can we improve your journaling experience? What is your overall impression? We want Innersource to become your daily ritual that will actually help. Your experience is of high value right now for us. 😊
