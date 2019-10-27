Inner Peace
Poonam A
Maker
Inner Peace is a decentralized and private gratitude journal. Everyday sparing 2-3 mins can have a tremendous impact on how you lead your life. It is built on blockstack platform and it is completely safe and private. I have tried to keep it basic for people to enjoy journaling in their own comfort zone. Like any habit, it is difficult to start but even more difficult to sustain. But just give it a try and come back to it whenever you feel like. Over a period, you will get used to it and it will add a lot of value. Give it a try guys. Please share your feedback.
Interesting idea! I think it might help to give more detail on the encryption and secure side of the app because that's what would make me most nervous about using it. It would also be good to see some screenshots of the user flow and might help to put another call to action at the bottom of the page (maybe reworded to "Start journaling" or something).
