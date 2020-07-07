Discussion
Ravindran Ganesan
InnBuilt HRMS aims to provide simple and easy to use attendance and leave management. Give it a try and feel free to provide your comments.
Congrats @ravindrang for the launch!!
@anuradha_nagarajan Thanks
Congrats @ravindrang and team. Known them for quite a while and thers some great work going on in that Innbuilt platform. Kudos 🙌
Thanks @vignesh_vaidyanathan
