  1. Home
  2.  → InnBuilt HRMS

InnBuilt HRMS

GPS based attendance management on the cloud

InnBuilt HRMS - A cloud based attendance & leave management software.
-Mobile GPS based check-in / check-out
-Live attendance view (Who is in/out)
-Rule-based attendance automation
-Easy leave management
-Employee Info management
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Ravindran Ganesan
Maker
InnBuilt HRMS aims to provide simple and easy to use attendance and leave management. Give it a try and feel free to provide your comments.
Upvote (1)Share
Vignesh Vaidyanathan
Congrats @ravindrang and team. Known them for quite a while and thers some great work going on in that Innbuilt platform. Kudos 🙌
Upvote (1)Share