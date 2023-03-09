Products
Inline
Get any web page fonts style and export as SVG/CSS/HTML
With Inline, you can easily figure out which fonts are used in any website and copy the SVG, CSS or HTML code to use in your own projects.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Design Tools
,
Typography
by
Inline
About this launch
Inline
Get any web page fonts style and export as SVG/CSS/HTML.
Inline by
Inline
was hunted by
Anis
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Design Tools
,
Typography
. Made by
Anis
. Featured on March 14th, 2023.
Inline
is not rated yet. This is Inline's first launch.
