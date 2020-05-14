Discussion
Hi Hunters 👋 I'm Alberto Sustiel, cofounder of Inleven. We're very exited to be in Product Hunt. We proudly present Inleven, a URL shortener, purpose-built to improve how we share links [Blog posts, Cat video, Your favorite product] with customers and colleagues. Shortening URLs is one of those small tasks we don’t think about, but it can instantly improve how we share links [Blog posts, Cat video, Your favorite product] with customers and colleagues. No matter where/what you are sending it is always better to shorten it before, it gives you control, and clear visibility while being able to retarget specific audiences. Here's how Inleven can help you with your URLs 🔗: → 👷🔧 UTM manager → 🧑🤝🧑 🖇️ Share your links with your teammates' and colleagues through the app. → 🔎⛳ Event and goal tracking through Inleven JS. → 👾 Add a FB a pixel to your Short URLs to create custom bucket 📦 audiences. We appreciate all of you, your feedback 📥 is fundamental to our growth 🚀. We created a special promo so you can enjoy our work, add this code (Hunters) on your check out and get a 30% lifetime discount. Be fast, it’ll last only 48h! All the best,
