Home
Product
InkStory
InkStory
Ink deeper than your skin!
InkStory is more than just a mobile app – it's a gateway to a new dimension of personal expression. It's not just about preserving memories; it's about feeling them resonate through your very skin.
Art
Augmented Reality
Lifestyle
About this launch
InkStory
Ink Deeper Than Your Skin!
InkStory by
InkStory
was hunted by
Sergey Zelenov
in
Art
Augmented Reality
Lifestyle
. Made by
Sergey Zelenov
. Featured on January 9th, 2025.
InkStory
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 25th, 2024.