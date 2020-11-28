Inksprout for LinkedIn Post

discussion
Masatoshi Nishimura
MakerExploring AI writing for social media
Hi all! I made this simple Chrome extension to advance the link sharing on LinkedIn - whether you're sharing your blog or interesting news. This extension automatically summarizes the main ideas with the latest AI algorithm. It then fills in your post. You're free to personalize the generated writing. Your network will have more context when reading your post, potentially boosting engagement (you'll also sound smart as a bonus😉). Background story: I used to find and share long-quality articles for my social account. But for followers, any link looks the same except the clickbait headline. So, I started sharing with a quote hoping it'd add more context. To do that seriously it takes time going back and forth, rereading and copy-pasting. This extension automates that flow. For PH community: The extension is free with an upgrade option. If you decide to go for premium, please use this 70% discount code PHLINKEDIN70 (7 day expiry). Lastly, please drop a note for any integration request🙏 It is only for LinkedIn now! Cheers!
