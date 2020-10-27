discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
mirvise najafe
Maker
🎉🎉Hi everyone!!🎉🎉 My name is Mirvise and I am one of the co-founders of inkrement alongside @saif_abid and @dominic_leung. Peer feedback has been instrumental in our career growth but traditional feedback mechanisms are slow, cumbersome, and outdated. Annual or semi annual feedback cycles are WAY TOO slow. Arcane HR software makes the feedback process difficult, frustrating and ineffective. We wanted to improve on this process by making feedback part of the everyday conversation, and since much of the conversation lives in Slack, we wanted to enable real time, continuous feedback for everyone. You can use Inkrement to give light-weight, informal feedback on people's presentations, projects, or even performance. Use it to give praise but more importantly, use it to give constructive criticism to help them grow incrementally. Request feedback from multiple channels or people in one go. No need to ping or remind them, we automatically send reminders on slack. Download all your feedback to see your areas of growth and strengths. We hope you take inkrement for a spin and use it to get feedback for yourselves, or your team members and grow incrementally every week and month We look forward to learn from the maker community here and are open and eager to get YOUR feedback to help us grow as makers. 🙏🏽
Share