This is the latest launch from Inkle
See Inkle’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Inkle's Free Form 7004
Ranked #16 for today
Inkle's Free Form 7004
Extend your US startup's IRS tax deadline by 6 months
You can extend your US startup's federal tax deadline by 6 months. It takes 60 seconds! Fill a quick form, chat with us if you need, and track your progress. Deadline is 18th April 2023.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Accounting
by
Inkle
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Do comment and give feedback!"
The makers of Inkle's Free Form 7004
About this launch
Inkle
Chat-based accountant for US companies
4
reviews
284
followers
Follow for updates
Inkle's Free Form 7004 by
Inkle
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Fintech
,
Accounting
. Made by
Ranvir Singh
,
Anand Krishna
,
Arjav Patni
,
Manish Minz
,
Ankita Bansal
,
Srishti Sharma
,
Pratyush Sarangi
,
Ananya Srivastava
,
Aayush Agarwal
,
Akshay Lahudkar
,
celine maria
,
devesh dutt
,
Dhanraj Parekh
,
Jawakar Durai
,
Rahul Thangaraj
,
Sandeep Yadav
,
Sujay SN
,
Swapnil Sinha
,
Vikas Gaikwad
and
Vinayak Ganesh
. Featured on March 31st, 2023.
Inkle
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on February 15th, 2023.
Upvotes
50
Comments
3
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#137
