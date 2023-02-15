Products
Inkle
Inkle
Chat-based accountant for US companies
US tax compliance for founders is complicated! It's even harder when you live abroad. Inkle helps founders to access affordable, licensed CPAs and bookkeepers, and manage filings from anywhere with asynchronous human chat.
Fintech
SaaS
Accounting
Inkle
About this launch
Inkle
Chat-based accountant for US companies
Inkle by
Inkle
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Fintech
,
SaaS
,
Accounting
. Made by
Anand Krishna
and
Ranvir Singh
. Featured on February 15th, 2023.
Inkle
is not rated yet. This is Inkle's first launch.
