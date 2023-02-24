Products
Inkdrop
Ranked #10 for today
Inkdrop
Supercharge your meetings with ChatGPT
Inkdrop helps team leads save 30% of their meeting time by providing an AI meeting assistant that eliminates stakeholder management, keeps track of time and agenda, and writes meeting minutes and next steps
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Meetings
+1 by
Inkdrop
About this launch
Inkdrop
Supercharge your meetings with ChatGPT
Inkdrop by
Inkdrop
was hunted by
Antoine Descamps
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Meetings
. Made by
Alberto Schillaci
and
Antoine Descamps
. Featured on February 28th, 2023.
Inkdrop
is not rated yet. This is Inkdrop's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#55
