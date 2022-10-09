Products
Home
→
Product
→
Inity
Inity
Stay on top of your finances with Inity.
Live a financially healthier life with Inity. Tired of tracking expenses the old-fashioned way? Inity takes care of everything for you. This app automatically detects and categorizes your spending, so you can stay mindful of your finances.
Launched in
Android
,
Tech
,
Finance
by
Inity
About this launch
Inity by
Inity
was hunted by
Manan Vij
in
Android
,
Tech
,
Finance
. Made by
Manan Vij
. Featured on October 13th, 2022.
Inity
is not rated yet. This is Inity's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
4
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#144
