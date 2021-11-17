Products
Home
→
Initiater
Initiater
Extract text from images and digital documents in seconds
🏷 Payment Required
iPhone
+ 2
Initiater is an easy to use small macOS OCR (Optical Character Recognition) app that extracts and recognizes any non-editable text on your Mac computer's screen. As an extra feature, it can turn graphic files into editable text.
Featured
44m ago