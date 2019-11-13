Discussion
Insh
Maker
Hey Hunters 👋 Over the last few years, the Initial team has been tirelessly building our first product to help you get things done in a much simpler way. And it's time for you to experience our new app for iPhone. Initial helps you connect with friends, share what you’re thinking of, or see what's new from others all over the world. Explore our community where you can new ideas and share everything from your daily routines to long term projects. --- Share Ideas and Connect With Friends - Add photos of your ideas and organize them with SmartTags. - Message your friends in Direct. Start conversations about Ideas. - Post ideas to your feed that you want to show on your profile. --- Learn More About Your Interests - Get inspired by ideas from new accounts in Popular. - Discover people and brands that are relevant to your lifestyle. Eager to hear your feedback and suggestions! Best! Insh
