Camin McCluskey
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I'm Camin, one of the creators of inHouse - the app to make house sharing more harmonious. We're live for iOS and Android and have some great features to help you and your housemates deal with the everyday pains of living in shared accommodation. We'd love your feedback on the product and what more we can do to make your lives easier! * Stay on top of bills: Never be left out of pocket or miss a bill payment again. Always know when all your bills are due and how much you owe. Send reminders to your housemates when bills are due and get notified when you've been paid. Seamlessly split the bills between your housemates in just a few clicks. Minimise payments between housemates by seeing your “net balance” of all expenses and clear them all in one transaction. * Keep track of tasks: Keep track of shared tasks. Remember to take out the bins, pick up milk, or clean the bathroom, and notify your housemates when tasks get done. Add items to your shared grocery list whenever you run out and check the list whenever you’re at the store so you always know what to buy. * Chat with housemates: Chat with your housemates without having to leave the app.
