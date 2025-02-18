Launches
infra.new
infra.new
AI Copilot for Cloud DevOps
infra.new is an AI Copliot optimized for configuring cloud infrastructure on AWS, GCP, and Azure.
Launch tags:
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
About this launch
infra.new
AI Copilot for Cloud DevOps
54
Points
1
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
infra.new by
infra.new
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Caleb Van Dyke
Joshua Tanke
and
Michael Noronha
. Featured on February 25th, 2025.
infra.new
is not rated yet. This is infra.new's first launch.