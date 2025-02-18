Subscribe
AI Copilot for Cloud DevOps
infra.new is an AI Copliot optimized for configuring cloud infrastructure on AWS, GCP, and Azure.
Free Options
Developer ToolsArtificial Intelligence

AI Copilot for Cloud DevOps
54
Points
1
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
infra.new by
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Caleb Van Dyke
,
Joshua Tanke
and
Michael Noronha
. Featured on February 25th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is infra.new's first launch.