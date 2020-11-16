discussion
Joe Woodhouse
MakerCo-founder & CEO at Influent
My brother and I have been working on Influent, our first company, over the past few months, and are extremely excited to be launching it! Our goal is to make it easier than ever before for brands to work with influencers to market their products and services. We're doing this by building a set of tools to manage the entire workflow. This ranges from a search engine for finding detailed stats on millions of influencers, the ability to save your favorites and export their contact details, and add them to your campaign to track their performance as you onboard them. We've got some great features available now with many more exciting things to come soon (detailed campaign analytics and automated reach out tools to name just two), so watch this space! We're running a launch offer for product hunt users only. Use the code PRODUCTHUNT30 at checkout for 30% off your first month with us! You can sign up for a free account to access some learning articles if you want to know more about how to run a successful influencer marketing campaign, or feel free to book a demo if you'd like to talk to me directly. I'm always happy to spend some time sharing knowledge with those who are considering dipping their toe into the amazing world of influencer marketing. Thanks to anyone who clicks through and please give us any feedback you have!
