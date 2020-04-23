Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Rob Howland
Maker
I developed this game as part of a research project via the Monbukagakusho Japanese Government Scholarship conducted at the University of Tsukuba, Japan's Entertainment Computing Laboratory. Happy to answer any questions!
Upvote (4)Share
Maker
@school_4_ants I'd love to get back to it once I'm finished with my current project but it really all depends on available funds so I can hire on some much-needed help.
UpvoteShare
This looks super cool! Learning the words for everyday items is important but challenging because you don't come across them often online when reading articles or whatever. Things that would make it even better: • MOBILE apps • Having recordings of native speakers pronouncing the words instead of TTS software.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker