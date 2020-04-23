  1. Home
An immersive 3D language learning video game

If you're learning a new language, Influent makes the process of vocabulary acquisition and pronunciation a fun and engaging process by gamifying a traditionally rote process. Influent features ~500 words with native audio recordings in 18 different languages!
Influent - A Fun Supplement to Language LearningDo you want to learn a language? Have you been putting it off because you haven't found the right method yet? Influent provides a fun alternative to memorizing lists of vocabulary. I am nearly done with my bachelors in linguistics and, on top of that, am an avid language learner.
Review: Influent - Hardcore GamerLearning isn't fun. There's no two ways about it - it's not something most people do leisurely - but whether you need to brush up on your Spanish to decipher details on a discount dentist's billboard, or you're simply in the mood to witness one of Japan's many subway molestation's firsthand, there's always ample reason to ...
Influent - Influent Free Edition - Steam NewsIn light of recent events that have led to everyone being stuck home from work and school, French, Italian, and Korean are now to free to play!
Discussion
Rob Howland
Maker
I developed this game as part of a research project via the Monbukagakusho Japanese Government Scholarship conducted at the University of Tsukuba, Japan's Entertainment Computing Laboratory. Happy to answer any questions!
Hunter Carter
@robatato I love the approach. Any plans to continue to develop this?
Rob Howland
Maker
@school_4_ants I'd love to get back to it once I'm finished with my current project but it really all depends on available funds so I can hire on some much-needed help.
Anna Filou
This looks super cool! Learning the words for everyday items is important but challenging because you don't come across them often online when reading articles or whatever. Things that would make it even better: • MOBILE apps • Having recordings of native speakers pronouncing the words instead of TTS software.
Rob Howland
Maker
@anna_0x Hey thanks Anna! The audio recordings are actually all native speakers who I've met on my travels. :) Totally agree a mobile version would be great!
