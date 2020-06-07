Influencity - Influencer Marketing Tool
Hey Product Hunt! First of all, thank you @kevin for hunting Influencity! We really appreciate your support, you have been great! I’m thrilled to join this community for the very first time! I’m Dani, CEO and Co-founder at Influencity, our team has worked so hard for a long time to bring you guys the most complete AI-powered influencer marketing platform. I know what you might think, ‘ok… another influencer platform’. If you try out, you will end up saying ‘Influencity is the platform’. Some reasons why we are considered the best option on the market: 🔎 Influencer Discover: We have the largest influencer database with over 70 million profiles. Our influencer search works for Instagram, Youtube and TikTok. You can make hyper-segmented searches thanks to more than 20 filters; for instance, find vegan couples with dogs or female gamers in Kuala Lumpur. Some of them are influencer performance, interests, keywords, hashtags, influencer lookalikes, brand affinity, demographics (influencer and audience). If the influencer exists, you can find it with us! 📈 Influencer Analysis: We provide a deep analysis of any influencer in the world, if it’s not in our database yet, we will analyze it for you in seconds. You will be able to get audience demographics, interests (influencer & audience), brand affinity (influencer & audience), followers & likes growth, engagements, engagement distribution, and our FRAUD-DETECTION to check the followers quality in case the influencer bought followers, likes or used bots. You can also group influencers and see the aggregated data, so you can see the real audience you will impact if you collaborate with those influencers. 🗂 Influencer Relationship Management: We are not a marketplace, we don’t charge a campaign fee or cut your budget. This is why we provide a campaign management tool for you to manage your campaigns, you can handle multiple campaigns at the time, customize campaign workflows, and estimate results before collaborating with any profile. 📊 Campaign Reports: You can track the statistics and metrics of any post and find out how your campaign is performing. Some KPI’s we provide are followers count, engagements, types of interactions, earned media value, audience demographics, among others. You can also analyze campaigns from your competitors and get inspired. As you can see, Infuencity is an end-to-end solution, covering the entire value chain of any campaign, from the discovery to the reporting. Our solution is used by more than 2,000 customers in more than 30 countries, is the platform of choice of some big names like Johnson & Johnson or Coca-Cola, and agencies like IPG or Isobar. Our competitors are charging thousands of dollars for a ‘similar’ product, but you can always get started with us from $24/mo. ➡️ Sign up and get a 7-days free trial here: https://influencity.com/?utm_sou... Please let us know your feedback, so much appreciate any comments or suggestions. Hope you guys find interesting our solution :) 💛
Awesome guys! Cograts!
Amazing product and better team. If you are working with influencer marketing, Influencity is an industry must.
An excellent platform accompanied by great human quality that contribute a lot of light on the world of influencer marketing.
