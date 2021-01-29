Influencers by Buzzbomb

discussion
Hey guys! Very excited to release the influencers functionality for Buzzbomb! You can now search across 1M+ influencer profiles in seconds with powerful search criteria such as filtering by followers, engagement rate, location, estimated cost + more! Add influencers to lists to organize who you work with and when, and import them to campaigns to automatically track a group of influencers who you're working with on a particular hashtag (#) or brand mention (@) - to get a beautiful report automatically made for you! We're offering a super special Earlybird Lifetime Deal to celebrate this launch for $149 - pay once, use Buzzbomb forever! You'll have unlimited access to both current functionality (Influencers) and future functionality (Social Scheduling, Social Monitoring, Competitor Tracking). Head over to https://buzzbomb.com/ to redeem this offer, it will only be available for the launch. Happy to answer any questions! Isaac
Looks super neat! I have seen a few influencer platforms on here recently but I think your searching functionality looks very easy to use. Congrats on building this platform.
Looks solid. Do you verify influencers before listing them on the platform?
Love the sleek design, and the overall product idea 🔥 Is there any way to get info on how many influencers you have for specific search terms before buying? As a potential customer, I'm asking myself if I should buy or not, but I can't seem to verify if the database includes what I'm looking for (my industry), so it's a tough sell :)
Niiiice! Love the list feature
How does the cost estimation feature for mini influencers work? Do you have insights on companies that previously worked with them?
