Gina Hogan
Thanks for hunting us, @huntedguy ! Hi Product Hunt, We are excited to launch Influencer Sphere, Delta AI’s first product. Delta AI is a product intelligence company letting brands discover how their products are used in context around the world. We can find trends across social media in a fast, automated and scalable way. Influencer Sphere is powered by our computer vision model to measure and match visual similarities between Instagram accounts, identifying the right influencers to create effortless brand-to-influencer partnerships. Brands are set to spend up to $15 billion on influencer marketing by 2022. Influencers are trusted voices for consumers. They are crucial for boosting SEO, generating sales leads and building brand awareness, so it’s important to choose influencers carefully. It is a rigorous process to find the right influencer with a persona that aligns with your brand. Instagram is one of the world’s most popular visual platforms, yet can only be searched via text-based metadata (hashtags and keywords) that are often inaccurate or incomplete. This makes up to 85% of visual content invisible. The only way to accurately identify accounts is by analyzing the image itself. With our computer vision and AI, we can analyze this data at a level and speed beyond human capability, helping marketers instantly identify relevant social influencers. We’d love you to try Influencer Sphere and let us know what you think! https://influencersphere.ai/ Your feedback is really valuable to us and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Chat soon, Gina Hogan Delta AI CEO deltalabs.ai
Stephen Phillips
The Delta AI team are doing amazing things in the computer vision space. Influencer Sphere is a cool application of this tech, matching social accounts based on visual similarity. Gina and the team will be happy to answer any of the questions you have.
Tiffany Guan
MakerCOO @ Delta AI 🎉
So happy we got this out there 🎉 thanks so much team and everyone for the support
Daniel Bairstow
MakerCTO @ Delta AI 🎊
Couldn't wait to release this! First product as a team and a company, can't wait to see what people find on it! 👀
Michelle Dintner
Congrats to the team at Delta AI... Loving the Influencer Sphere results!
Gina Hogan
@michelle_chee1 Thank you Michelle, I can spend hours scrolling through results.
