Influencer Discovery

Hunter
Callum Mckeefery
Let’s face it, we live in a world where not all customers are created equal. Some have far more reach and power than others. This solution cuts out the need for you to go looking for influencers. It tells you in real-time who your most powerful customers are in real-time!
I can think of so many clients who had powerful, influential customers who regularly purchased from them, and they had no idea. This is such a great solution!
I see so many brands throwing mud up the wall to see how much of it sticks. I can see how this removes the guesswork and puts the influencers and potential micro brand ambassadors in the palm of your hand! The 'request Image Right' alone is a sweet feature!
The whole “IG influencer” things is out of hand with 100M follows and 0 actual influence with their audience. This is amazing for identifying people who have actually purchased in the past (w/o being asked) because they really love the brand.