Influencer Discovery

Discover genuine influencers that are using you product

Identify powerful Influencers that have used your company, in real-time. Sort by follower count to find key influencers. Access contact details, reach out & collaborate.
Product Launch: InfluenceIt's time to bring your marketing into the 21st century. Leverage the power of Instagram influencers and user-generated content with our latest piece of tech. E-commerce is changing and Reviews.io is changing with it. Today we launched Influence - a brand new bolt-on product for enhanced Reputation Management.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews5.0/5
Callum Mckeefery
Callum Mckeefery
Hunter
Let’s face it, we live in a world where not all customers are created equal. Some have far more reach and power than others. This solution cuts out the need for you to go looking for influencers. It tells you in real-time who your most powerful customers are in real-time!
Upvote (5)Share
Antony Hoyland
Antony Hoyland
I can think of so many clients who had powerful, influential customers who regularly purchased from them, and they had no idea. This is such a great solution!
Upvote (1)Share
Richard Ball
Richard Ball
I see so many brands throwing mud up the wall to see how much of it sticks. I can see how this removes the guesswork and puts the influencers and potential micro brand ambassadors in the palm of your hand! The 'request Image Right' alone is a sweet feature!
UpvoteShare
Daren James
Daren James
The whole “IG influencer” things is out of hand with 100M follows and 0 actual influence with their audience. This is amazing for identifying people who have actually purchased in the past (w/o being asked) because they really love the brand.
UpvoteShare