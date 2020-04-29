Influencer Analytics by Interceptd
#1 Product of the Day
Discussion
Tristan Pollock
Hunter
Slick tool that helps you break through the noise when dealing with influencer marketing (i.e. true engagement stats).
Maker
Thanks a lot @pollock for hunting us! Hello Product Hunt! 😻 As Interceptd, we are happy to announce the newest member of our product family, Influencer Analytics, a comprehensive tool for analyzing, tracking and monitoring Instagram influencer campaigns. The unchecked and nontransparent nature of influencer marketing is a major challenge. Influencer follower and engagement fraud deters the effectiveness of influencer campaigns. Our new product aims to solve this problem by providing all marketers the technology and cutting-edge algorithms to support their campaigns. Here is the snapshot of its most powerful features: - Add influencers to your list and analyze influencer audience/engagement quality, reach and past performances before starting a campaign - Search for specific keywords used and competitors mentioned by your influencers to ensure brand safety - Track your campaign posts and influencer-specific tracking links that you generated - Monitor any fraudulent activity that might occur in your live campaigns - Measure your campaign performances including metrics like CPE, reach, engagement rate and many more With Influencer Analytics improve your campaigns by accessing essential audience/engagement data and selecting right influencers with confidence. Gain control of your influencer campaigns and make most out of your budget. It's time to create transparent, measurable and fraud-free influencer campaigns! We'd really appreciate to get some feedback and answer your questions 🤓 P.S. We offer %20 off 3 months monthly subscription for Product Hunt Community (promo code: producthunt20) 😉
Congratulations Intercepted team for adding up another excellent feature rich product in your lineup.
@ajay_lathiya Thanks a lot Ajay for your support :)
Great tool ! Just went through the list of features. Amazing! Want to know more about it !!
Maker
Hi @ikram_ahmed_shareef :) Thank you for your comment. Would love to explain more about our product anytime :)
Thank you for your interest :) @ikram_ahmed_shareef In a nutshell, Influencer Analytics aims to make Instagram influencer marketing campaigns more transparent and measurable. We assist brands & agencies in a three-phased approach: - Pre-campaign influencer evaluation - Campaign tracking and performance measurement - Live campaign fraud monitoring
@oznur_albayrak86 this was helpful. Appreciate the efforts !
Interesting ! Would loke to know more bout it
