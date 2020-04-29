  1. Home
Influencer Analytics by Interceptd enables you to analyze influencer audience, engagement, URLs, posts and reach in-depth before, during and after an Instagram influencer campaign.
Meet Influencer Analytics - Gain control of your influencer campaignsWhile influencer marketing is set to become an $8 billion industry this year , it is still one of the most unbridled and nontransparent sections of the marketing funnel. However, it is not just the market size and ad spending that indicates the efficacy of this market, as it also yields positive ROI and engagement rates.
Tristan Pollock
Slick tool that helps you break through the noise when dealing with influencer marketing (i.e. true engagement stats).
Öznur Albayrak Saglam
@pollock Thanks a lot for hunting us, we really appreciate it! 😻
Aykut Bal
Thanks a lot @pollock for hunting us! Hello Product Hunt! 😻 As Interceptd, we are happy to announce the newest member of our product family, Influencer Analytics, a comprehensive tool for analyzing, tracking and monitoring Instagram influencer campaigns. The unchecked and nontransparent nature of influencer marketing is a major challenge. Influencer follower and engagement fraud deters the effectiveness of influencer campaigns. Our new product aims to solve this problem by providing all marketers the technology and cutting-edge algorithms to support their campaigns. Here is the snapshot of its most powerful features: - Add influencers to your list and analyze influencer audience/engagement quality, reach and past performances before starting a campaign - Search for specific keywords used and competitors mentioned by your influencers to ensure brand safety - Track your campaign posts and influencer-specific tracking links that you generated - Monitor any fraudulent activity that might occur in your live campaigns - Measure your campaign performances including metrics like CPE, reach, engagement rate and many more With Influencer Analytics improve your campaigns by accessing essential audience/engagement data and selecting right influencers with confidence. Gain control of your influencer campaigns and make most out of your budget. It's time to create transparent, measurable and fraud-free influencer campaigns! We'd really appreciate to get some feedback and answer your questions 🤓 P.S. We offer %20 off 3 months monthly subscription for Product Hunt Community (promo code: producthunt20) 😉
ajay lathiya
Congratulations Intercepted team for adding up another excellent feature rich product in your lineup.
Öznur Albayrak Saglam
@ajay_lathiya Thanks a lot Ajay for your support :)
Ikram Ahmed Shareef
Great tool ! Just went through the list of features. Amazing! Want to know more about it !!
Aykut Bal
Hi @ikram_ahmed_shareef :) Thank you for your comment. Would love to explain more about our product anytime :)
Öznur Albayrak Saglam
Thank you for your interest :) @ikram_ahmed_shareef In a nutshell, Influencer Analytics aims to make Instagram influencer marketing campaigns more transparent and measurable. We assist brands & agencies in a three-phased approach: - Pre-campaign influencer evaluation - Campaign tracking and performance measurement - Live campaign fraud monitoring
Ikram Ahmed Shareef
@oznur_albayrak86 this was helpful. Appreciate the efforts !
Marghoub Rahman
Interesting ! Would loke to know more bout it
