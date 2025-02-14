Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Influencer AI
Influencer AI
Your shortcut to viral UGC ads
Visit
Upvote 55
Influencer AI automates UGC ad creation, delivering high-quality, influencer-style content in seconds—no production costs, no delays. Scale campaigns faster and boost conversions with AI-driven creativity! 🚀🎥
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Social Media
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Social media marketing
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
ImageKit - Image and Video API
Ad
On-the-fly resizing, overlays, automatic optimization & CDN
About this launch
Influencer AI
Your Shortcut to Viral UGC Ads!
Follow
55
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Influencer AI by
Influencer AI
was hunted by
SANJAl
in
Social Media
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Social media marketing
. Made by
SANJAl
. Featured on February 15th, 2025.
Influencer AI
is not rated yet. This is Influencer AI's first launch.