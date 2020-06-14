Discussion
Eneas Lari
Maker
Hello Hunters, I have been member of this community for a while now, but i was not ready to make a product worth sharing. Recently I got inspired by my best friend who made a similar product in a different field with success, so I decided to build a product in the influence marketing space. Social media have always been a field of interest to me, mainly because it has the power to create new stars, entrepreneurs and give opportunities to makers. I have been studying influencer marketing for a while now and the rise of the TikTok which is so fun. So, I decided to make InfluenceDoor, which delivers the fastest growing Instagram and TikTok influencers, to your "door", every single month By subscribing to InfluenceDoor, you will receive an email with a list of hundreds of Influencers who are trending. I collect the information myself, manually, so it’s not some script that collects garbage. The email is a human researched list of influencers with the information you will need for your campaign.(number of followers, business email, niche, engagement rate, average number of likes and other) Ι'll be here all day to answer any questions you may have.
