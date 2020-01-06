  1. Home
TikTok influencer discovery platform

Influence Grid helps brands and agencies find TikTok influencers to work with. Users can search by location, topic, account size and more. Each influencer profile includes detailed statistics such as average video views and engagement as well as recent videos.
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! Andy from Influence Grid here 😊 I built this tool because TikTok has exploded over the last couple of years and most influencer discovery tools still focus on Instagram. The current features include: - Search by country 🌍 - Search by topic / tag #️⃣ - Filter by engagement rate ❤️ - FIlter by account size 🇱 - Filter by average video views 👀 (I think this is the only platform with this) - Export search results (including every datapoint) to CSV ⬇️ - Search by name/ username 🔍 - See detailed statistics for every influencer, such as average video views, engagement and follower count 🔢 - See an influencer's other social media profiles (currently Instagram 📸 and YouTube) - See an influencer's email (when it's available) ✉️ - See an influencer's recent videos 🎬 I'll be adding lots more over the next month, such as historical trends, saving influencers into groups/ campaigns, and searching by music genres. Any feedback is hugely appreciated. Sorry there's no free tier/ trial, I may launch one soon.
