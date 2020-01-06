Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Andrew Cloke
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! Andy from Influence Grid here 😊 I built this tool because TikTok has exploded over the last couple of years and most influencer discovery tools still focus on Instagram. The current features include: - Search by country 🌍 - Search by topic / tag #️⃣ - Filter by engagement rate ❤️ - FIlter by account size 🇱 - Filter by average video views 👀 (I think this is the only platform with this) - Export search results (including every datapoint) to CSV ⬇️ - Search by name/ username 🔍 - See detailed statistics for every influencer, such as average video views, engagement and follower count 🔢 - See an influencer's other social media profiles (currently Instagram 📸 and YouTube) - See an influencer's email (when it's available) ✉️ - See an influencer's recent videos 🎬 I'll be adding lots more over the next month, such as historical trends, saving influencers into groups/ campaigns, and searching by music genres. Any feedback is hugely appreciated. Sorry there's no free tier/ trial, I may launch one soon.
UpvoteShare