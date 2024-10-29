Launches
Infinite variable modes
Infinite variable modes
Unlimited variable modes on any Figma plan
This Figma plugin overcomes the limits of Figma pricing plans and offers infinite native variable modes on any plan, by seamlessly connecting multiple collections and packing it into native-like experience.
Design Tools
User Experience
Web Design
Infinite variable modes
Infinite variable modes
Unlimited variable modes on any Figma plan.
Infinite variable modes by
Infinite variable modes
Michal Kováčik
Design Tools
User Experience
Web Design
Michal Kováčik
. Featured on October 30th, 2024.
Infinite variable modes
