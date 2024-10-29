  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Infinite variable modes
    Infinite variable modes

    Infinite variable modes

    Unlimited variable modes on any Figma plan

    Free Options
    This Figma plugin overcomes the limits of Figma pricing plans and offers infinite native variable modes on any plan, by seamlessly connecting multiple collections and packing it into native-like experience.
    Launched in
    Design Tools
    User Experience
    Web Design
     by
    Infinite variable modes
    Redis for Startups
    Redis for Startups
    Ad
    Get free support to start building apps—fast.
    About this launch
    Infinite variable modes
    Infinite variable modesUnlimited variable modes on any Figma plan.
    0
    reviews
    8
    followers
    Infinite variable modes by
    Infinite variable modes
    was hunted by
    Michal Kováčik
    in Design Tools, User Experience, Web Design. Made by
    Michal Kováčik
    . Featured on October 30th, 2024.
    Infinite variable modes
    is not rated yet. This is Infinite variable modes's first launch.
    Upvotes
    8
    Vote chart
    Comments
    1
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -