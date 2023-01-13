Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Infinite Table
Ranked #13 for today
Infinite Table
The declarative DataGrid for building React apps - faster
Visit
Upvote 12
50% off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Infinite Table is a React DataGrid component for displaying tabular data. Gives you - sorting - row grouping - pivoting - aggregations - live pagination - lazy loading - keyboard navigation - fixed and flexible columns - column grouping - theming
Launched in
Developer Tools
by
Infinite Table
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Infinite Table
The declarative DataGrid for building React apps — faster
0
reviews
29
followers
Follow for updates
Infinite Table by
Infinite Table
was hunted by
Radu Brehar
in
Developer Tools
. Made by
Radu Brehar
. Featured on January 16th, 2023.
Infinite Table
is not rated yet. This is Infinite Table's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#14
Report