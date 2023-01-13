Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Infinite Table
Infinite Table
Ranked #13 for today

Infinite Table

The declarative DataGrid for building React apps - faster

Free Options
Infinite Table is a React DataGrid component for displaying tabular data. Gives you - sorting - row grouping - pivoting - aggregations - live pagination - lazy loading - keyboard navigation - fixed and flexible columns - column grouping - theming
Launched in Developer Tools by
Developer Tools
About this launch
0
reviews
29
followers
was hunted by
Radu Brehar
in Developer Tools. Made by
Radu Brehar
. Featured on January 16th, 2023.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#14