Infinite Objects Creator Tool
Upload and edit your videos to create a custom video print
Roxy Fata
Maker
Hugely excited to announce the public beta of our Infinite Objects Creator Tool to the PH community. Today we're exploring the dream that's been at the foundation of Infinite Objects from day one – allowing users to "print" personal video content and live with it for the first time, outside of a phone or browser. Whether it be your wedding day, memories with family and friends, or videos of your precious pets, you'll now be able to live with videos the same way you would a framed photograph. Just upload and edit the videos trapped on your computer and phone, then we'll print, frame, and ship to your door. As always, looking forward to your feedback and questions! 🎥🤳🖼
