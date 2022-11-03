Products
Home
→
Product
→
Infinite Monkeys
Infinite Monkeys
Endless short stories, written just for you by AI
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A never-ending supply of short stories, written just for you. Provide a prompt and press the generate button! Whether you're looking for a new bedtime story for the kids, or want to live out a fantasy scenario, Infinite Monkeys is here to entertain.
Launched in
Writing
,
Free Games
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Infinite Monkeys
About this launch
Infinite Monkeys
Endless short stories, written just for you by AI
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Infinite Monkeys by
Infinite Monkeys
was hunted by
Matt Leong
in
Writing
,
Free Games
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Matt Leong
and
Eric Lee
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
Infinite Monkeys
is not rated yet. This is Infinite Monkeys's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#45
Week rank
#168
