Infinite Monkeys

Endless short stories, written just for you by AI

Free
A never-ending supply of short stories, written just for you. Provide a prompt and press the generate button! Whether you're looking for a new bedtime story for the kids, or want to live out a fantasy scenario, Infinite Monkeys is here to entertain.
Launched in Writing, Free Games, Artificial Intelligence by
Infinite Monkeys
Asana
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
0
reviews
4
followers
was hunted by
Matt Leong
in Writing, Free Games, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Matt Leong
and
Eric Lee
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Infinite Monkeys's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#45
Week rank
#168