Conversational AI agents to replace internal tools
Inferable lets you create conversational AI agents out of your internal systems with a few lines of code. Chat with your functions, APIs, and databases on Slack, E-mail or programmatically via APIs.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Developer ToolsArtificial IntelligenceGitHub

Conversational AI agents to replace internal tools
Inferable.ai by
Inferable
was hunted by
Nadeesha Cabral
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
John Smith
and
Nadeesha Cabral
. Featured on January 23rd, 2025.
Inferable
is not rated yet. This is Inferable's first launch.