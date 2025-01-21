Launches
Inferable.ai
Inferable.ai
Conversational AI agents to replace internal tools
Visit
Upvote 81
Inferable lets you create conversational AI agents out of your internal systems with a few lines of code. Chat with your functions, APIs, and databases on Slack, E-mail or programmatically via APIs.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
GitHub
$20 one-time credit
Meet the team
Built with
About this launch
Inferable
Conversational AI agents to replace internal tools
Follow
81
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Inferable.ai by
Inferable
was hunted by
Nadeesha Cabral
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
John Smith
and
Nadeesha Cabral
. Featured on January 23rd, 2025.
Inferable
is not rated yet. This is Inferable's first launch.