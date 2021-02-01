Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
INFART
INFART
A very simple run and fart game
Android
Open Source
Indie Games
+ 3
The ozone hole has widened
due to farts
. There is no more atmosphere on earth!
Set in an abstract city, constantly changing, INFART is a very simple
RUN AND FART
game, where you have to eat vegetables, avoid hamburgers and holes.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
💬
Be the first to comment
Send