  1. Home
  2.  → INFART

INFART

A very simple run and fart game

Android
Open Source
Indie Games
+ 3
The ozone hole has widened due to farts. There is no more atmosphere on earth!
Set in an abstract city, constantly changing, INFART is a very simple RUN AND FART game, where you have to eat vegetables, avoid hamburgers and holes.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
💬
Be the first to comment