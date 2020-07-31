Indify
Customizable widgets for your Notion docs
Discussion
Alex Madrzyk
Thank you @temirlan and hello PH 👋 Thank you for visiting our launch page! We use Notion for basically everything, and were inspired by their vision to create building blocks for people to solve their own problems. We wanted to push this vision even further, so we built Indify: a platform of customizable widgets created for Notion. New widgets released every month! ✨ We'd greatly appreciate any feedback or ideas you may have 🙏 Feel free to sign up for early access, or join our Facebook group to share your ideas! https://www.facebook.com/groups/...
Hunter
There's an increasingly amazing and passionate community of makers emerging around Notion and I'm so pumped to add Alex and Yucen to this group. I am definitely adding Indify widgets to my dashboard! @alex_madrzyk / @yucen_z what widgets are you thinking of adding beyond what you have on the landing page?
Yo this is awesome imma use it asap
